China Blinks! They Will Come Back to the Bargaining Table, Game On!

President Trump said Monday on the sidelines of the G7 in Biarritz, France, that China contacted U.S. trade officials overnight to say it’s ready to return to the table for “calm negotiations.”

“China called last night our top trade people and said, ‘let’s get back to the table’, so we’ll be getting back to the table, and I think they want to do something.”

“They want to make a deal. That’s a great thing,” he added.

He said his trade team fielded two “very good calls” from China, adding, “This is the first time I’ve seen them where they really want to make a deal. And I think that’s a very positive step.”

Trump is back to calling Xi a “great leader” again.

THE BUILDUP

This came after the Trump administration announced Friday that he would levy tariffs on $550 billion in Chinese goods, in response to Beijing imposing retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. goods. He also told U.S. companies to look for an alternative to China. That might have been the best card to play. It didn’t hurt that they lost one of their bargaining chips — Japan will buy U.S. corn.

CBS News blatantly lied in their article on the matter, with a lie we covered previously. The media all got the memo to turn a comment the President made into the controversy du jour.

CBS News wrote: On Sunday Mr. Trump appeared to suggest that even he had misgivings about the hard-line he was taking in the trade standoff with Beijing, but his senior aides later insisted the president’s reference to “second thoughts” was only over whether he should have imposed even harsher tariffs.

He didn’t seem to have any regrets except to the feeble-minded, never said a thing about anything “hard-line” or having “misgivings.” What he meant by “second thoughts” which are the only two words they got right was he could have raised the tariffs higher.

The Asian markets are crumbling and China’s currency has fallen to an 11-year low. They need to come back to the table — they are not being nice.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu told a state-controlled newspaper that “China is willing to resolve its trade dispute with the United States through calm negotiations and resolutely opposes the escalation of the conflict.”

“We believe that the escalation of the trade war is not beneficial for China, the United States, nor to the interests of the people of the world,” he added, according to Reuters.

Adding a little negativity, Wall Street Journal White House reporter Rebecca Bellhaus, citing a Bloomberg report, tweeted early Monday, “China’s Foreign Ministry is saying it has no information on the phone calls to the U.S. that Trump just described.”

That doesn’t mean anything.

THEY LAUGH AT THE MEDIA?

The President tweeted from the G7 summit, saying how world leaders are laughing at the U.S. media over its inaccurate reporting.

“In France, we are all laughing at how knowingly inaccurate the U.S. reporting of events and conversations at the G-7 is. These Leaders and many others are getting a major case study of Fake News at it’s finest! They’ve got it all wrong, from Iran to China Tariffs, to Boris!” he tweeted.

President Trump said he expects negotiations to start very soon.

“I think we are going to have a deal,” he insisted. “They have supply chains that are unbelievably intricate and people are all leaving and they are going to other countries, including the United States, by the way, we are going to get a lot of them too.”