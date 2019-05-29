China controls 95% of rare minerals & is seriously considering weaponizing it

The U.S. was once the world’s largest producer of rare minerals but in recent decades has lost out to China, where the rare earth minerals are plentiful and companies are not burdened by environmental and labor regulation. By 1999, China cornered 90 percent of the market.

Mountain Pass, the nation’s last rare mineral mine, lost its two-decade dominance of the world’s rare mineral supply in the mid-1980s when China began to exploit, extract and process the nation’s vast reserves, ending up with a stranglehold of about 90 to 95 percent of global supply today.

Now for the bad news.

CHINA MIGHT CALL IN THE CHIPS

China is SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING restricting rare-earth exports to the United States.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited a rare-earth company in southern China last week, according to state media reports. The price of shares in rare-earth producers gained amid speculation Xi’s visit indicated China was considering using rare earth minerals as a weapon in the trade war.

By the end of 2020, the mine will be able to handle its own mining, but it’s not there yet.