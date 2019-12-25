China sides with NoKo in pressuring US waiting as we await the ‘Christmas present’

Today is the day Kim Jong Un threatened to possibly send some kind of Christmas present to the USA. Donald Trump has brushed off North Korea’s warning of a “Christmas gift”, saying the United States would “deal with it very successfully.” He dismissed it, saying it might be a “nice present”.

“Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase.”

Mr. Trump was speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida following speculation Pyongyang is set to conduct new tests on an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

The U.S. has imposed tough sanctions, insisting North Korea end all nuclear activity before they can be lifted.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had threatened to take unspecified action if sanctions relief is not forthcoming by the end of the year, Sky News reported.

The North has said that what “Christmas gift” it gives the United States depends on Washington’s actions.

The U.S. is ready.

CHINA AND SOME DEMS SIDE WITH NOKO

China wants President Trump to cater to North Korea and that isn’t happening. The U.S. is trying to negotiate a deal but North Korea wants sanctions lifted for nothing in return.

In a year-end interview with the state-controlled People’s Daily, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China wants peace and “complete denuclearization on the Peninsula.”

Yi took the side of North Korea when he referenced the last summit, suggesting it failed since the “legitimate concerns of the DPRK have not been taken seriously or addressed.” North Korea is formally known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea or the DPRK.

In their joint statement, the North Korean leader “reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” and Trump agreed to “provide security guarantees” to North Korea

That’s about as much BS as we can take for today unless the present comes. Some of the left on social media, if it matters, are mocking the President. They are essentially siding with NoKo when they do things like that. Shocker.

THEY TALK OF DIPLOMACY

Meanwhile, leaders from China, Japan, and South Korea have reiterated their commitment to ending North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes at a trilateral summit.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the three agreed that “dialogue and consultation is the only effective way to solve the issues of the Korea Peninsula”.

“We three countries are willing to work together with the international community to solve the issue of the Korea Peninsula in a political way,” Mr. Li said at a joint news conference following the meeting.

At the same time, John Bolton is angry and talking to the left about the U.S. not dealing with NoKo properly. The President might want to proceed more incrementally than Bolton.