China’s NBA cracks down on a dissident CNN reporter

The NBA has cancelled media access for the remainder of their China trip. They claim it puts players in a “complicated” and “unfair” situation.

As Hong Kong fights for freedom, the NBA fights for censorship.

After Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of the Hong Kong protest movement, China pulled almost all sponsorship and NBA broadcasts.

Now, the NBA has to grovel for bucks while the totalitarians laugh at how weak we are.

Other U.S. companies are also folding to China’s will. They’ve been doing it for years. Every time a company moves to China, they agree to give all their secrets to the communists and bend to their will in the treatment of personnel.

SHE HAD HER MIC TAKEN AWAY

During a press conference, CNN’s Christina Macfarlane asked, “The NBA has always been a league that prides itself on its players and coaches being able to speak out openly about political and social affairs. I just wonder after the events of this week, and the fallout we’ve seen, whether you would both feel differently about speaking out in that way in the future?”

The players wouldn’t answer the question after a staffer quickly interjected, “basketball questions only.” It ended as fast as it began when she had her mic taken away.

The players did rave about China though.

China gets a free pass while the USA must give up free speech as a price for doing business with them. We made them rich and now they are waving their financial power around.

You could say the Red Chinese are woke, and so are the NBA who are so woke they trash the President, condemn the USA, and cave to totalitarians.

We can’t criticize corporate America, however, since everyone knows they love free speech. Look at how they love Colin Kaepernick speaking out about how he hates the USA, the anthem, law enforcement, and the President.

WOKENESS BRINGS RICHES

The NBA is making out financially with China, so giving up the Bill of Rights to make them happy isn’t a problem. Every NBA team is now worth $1 billion for the first time thanks to their wokeness about China.

The left, including the NBA, censor Americans domestically who don’t agree with the woke agenda so caving to Red China’s oppressive views is not a stretch for them.

The China deals are worth billions to them and they get to define their values.

NBA China, a separate business arm of the NBA, was valued at $5 billion by Sports Business Journal last month.

Separate from the NBA’s partnerships in China, players are invested in the country, too. Several of them, including stars LeBron James and Steph Curry, make annual visits to sell apparel products from Nike and Under Armour.

Chinese apparel companies have also signed NBA players to endorsement deals: Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward with Anta, CJ McCollum with Li-Ning and Lou Williams with Peak. Thompson’s deal with Anta could reach $80 million over 10 years, according to ESPN. Williams has said he earns more from his endorsement deal than he does playing.

For more perspective, the league’s 30 teams generated $7.4 billion in revenue last season, up 25% from 2017 and another record high for the league. The average NBA franchise is now worth a record $1.65 billion, up 22% over last year, and more than triple the figure of five years ago. Every NBA team is valued at $1 billion and up for the first time ever.

It’s all about the money and they probably don’t like America much either.

THEY LIKE CHINA AND THEIR MONEY:

The teams are anti-Semitic too. That’s how woke they are.

The Portland Trail Blazers just joined the anti-Semitic boycott against Israel. The Trail Blazers quietly severed ties with the manufacturer Leupold, which has a contract to produce accessories for the Israeli Defense Forces. They responded to the vile Israel haters of the BDS movement who scream the loudest and probably never watch a game. This is who the NBA is now. They’re owned by the screamers and totalitarians.

The NBA is a national embarrassment and should just move to China and see how long they live after they bash President Xi.

The President recognized how out of hand are relationship with China is, and he is trying to do something about it.

We can’t be beholding to totalitarians.

IT’S NOT JUST THE NBA

It’s not only the NBA of course. Apple dumped the app that helps the people of Hong Kong avoid police whose numbers are littered with police from Beijing and are about to unleash their worst forces on the nation. Apple also dumped a Taiwan flag emoji.

Tiffany gave up their ad campaign over a picture of a woman with her hand over her eye because it reminded them of a woman in Hong Kong who was shot in the eye.

Nike gave in immediately as their goods were taken off shelves and China banned disobedient South Park, tearing it from existence.

Activision banned a gamer for supporting Hong Kong.

Van shoes had characters on a shoe that looked remotely like Hong Kong protesters and were threatened, so, they backed down.

The Chinese government has told corporate America they must stop getting involved in politics and corporate America is doing as told while offering sick apologies.