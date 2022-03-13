Chinese Communists Threatens “the Worst Consequences” Over Taiwan

Chinese communists warned nations, namely the US, that support the Taiwan military face the “worst consequences.” They added that “no one and no force” would be able to stop them, Fox News reported. But the threats have been going on for months and heated up after the invasion of Ukraine.

In January, the CCP said conflict with the US over Taiwan was most likely.

“The Taiwan question is a purely internal affair of China,” Defense Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Tan Kefei told reporters on Friday.

“No one and no force can stop” Beijing from a “complete national reunification” with Taiwan, Tan said, adding that anyone who tries to do so, “will suffer the worst consequences in the end.”

Tan said the Chinese military stood ready to thwart any outside interference on the matter. His statement came days after Australia’s defense minister, Peter Dutton, argued that it would be “inconceivable” for Canberra not to join with the US should Washington decide to defend Taiwan.

A NAIVE ADMINISTRATION

When you hear ‘reporters’ wonder if the CCP will back off in light of the reaction to the Russian violence, ignore them. It’s clear that the CCP and Russia planned this. With a weak, mentally feeble president, vice president, congressional leadership, and cabinet, this is the time to strike if you’re a rogue authoritarian nation. After Afghanistan, it is clear that the US is a paper tiger.

China might be tired of trying to convince Taiwan to join the CCP and decide to just take them over. It’s likely they plan on the second option while the US is at its weakest.

“We continue to watch to try to identify, has [China] learned the correct lessons as it applies to the changing world order and the concern that we see in the Ukraine?” U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino, who commands the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, the Military Times reported.

If Adm. Aquilino is that naïve, it furthers our point – the US is at its weakest.

In an interview last week Donald Trump predicted that China would be next to invade Taiwan.

“China is going to make a move — and a very strong move — on Taiwan,” he said. “I would say sooner rather than later. Now the Olympics — I would say after the Olympics — now that the Olympics is over, they see what fools we made of ourselves in getting out of Afghanistan and the way they got out. I got it down to 2,000 soldiers and the rest was easy. There’s never been anything so mishandled, so bungled, so incompetent. I think actually a big reason why the problem you have with Ukraine — I think when Putin and when Xi and when Kim Jong-un and when the Iranians are watching that, the Iranian leaders, I think they saw what happened in Afghanistan — and I think that gave them a new sense of power and dignity.”

The former president also said that the Republicans have to save the nation from the disasters that President Biden and the Democrats have created.

“When you talk inflation, when talk the border, when you talk about the wall, all of these things — the wall could have been finished in three weeks,” he said.

“It had such an impact because we built 500 miles of wall and we had the best numbers on the border we’ve ever had, and the drug numbers were the lowest we’ve ever recorded. They’ve been recording them for a long time, but we were stopping the drug traffic to a large extent. We’ve never had a southern border as good, and now it’s the worst it’s ever been,” Trump added.

“Whether it’s human trafficking, whether it’s drugs, whether it’s people coming across, it’s by far the worst it’s ever been. Every single thing we have is in bad shape. The military has become woke — we have great generals, but not the guys you see on television that took out ISIS, 100 percent of the ISIS caliphate — we got Al-Baghdadi. Nobody has done the job we had done, and now every single thing — inflating is totally self-inflicted,” he said.

“I think inflation is largely because of the energy. It’s gone up so much that the bacon goes up with it. Every single thing you do, whether it’s the trucks or the machines you use to make a product or whatever it may be — the planes that fly it to a destination — everything is related to energy. It’s so bad. Energy has doubled and tripled — and it’s going to be tripled and quadrupled,” he said.

The War Hawks

During the rally last night in Florence, South Carolina, Donald Trump excoriated Joe Biden and his war hawk allies, warning that their attempts to arm Ukraine “could lead to World War III.”

Most of the US Senate wants to do exactly that.

Iran, Russia, China are baiting us to go to war. They know we can’t defeat them and they would use nuclear weapons.

TRUMP RALLY

