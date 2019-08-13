Chris Cuomo Apologizes for Reacting to a Heckler Calling Him ‘Fredo’

Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo has apologized for his thuggish attack on some random man who called him ‘Fredo.’ The anonymous man pretended he thought his name was Fredo and repeated the claim over and over.

Cuomo said he appreciates the support he receives, he didn’t need to “add to the ugliness” of American politics.

“This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family,” Cuomo said. “But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose.”

Chris Cuomo says some awful things on a daily basis or allows others to do it on his show. That doesn’t mean it’s okay for someone to insult him when he’s out with his family. The left does it to the right all the time and people like Maxine Waters cheer them on. It’s not right for anyone to do it.

Cuomo said ‘Fredo’ is an ethnic slur. It’s not, it’s an insult aimed at the weaker brother, as in the Godfather.

President Trump didn’t have a lot of sympathy for Cuomo. The Cuomo boys are trying to destroy him.

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Sean Hannity and CNN came out to defend Cuomo. Hannity said he was defending himself. It’s true that he was defending himself, but he sounded and acted like a thug in front of his wife and daughter. What do you think?

I say good for @ChrisCuomo He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family. Imho Chris Cuomo has zero to apologize for. He deserves the apology. https://t.co/VnyMNgz14U — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 13, 2019

There are other ways to answer a heckler if he felt the need.

CNN Spokesperson: “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.” https://t.co/xPucH8EnGL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 13, 2019