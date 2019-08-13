Chris Cuomo the thug appears when he’s called ‘Fredo’ by just some guy

CNN anchor and host Chris Cuomo threatened to throw an ordinary man down the stairs on Sunday after the man approached him and referred to him by a nickname plucked from “The Godfather” — Fredo!

Fredo was the weaker and less intelligent, fictional brother of the fictional Corleone family. He was the inadequate brother.

Fredo, I mean Chris Cuomo says being called ‘Fredo’ for an Italian is like being called the ‘n’ word and, of course, it is not. The ‘n’ word ties into slavery. Fredo is the one loser brother. It’s not an ‘n’ word.

“My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo was from The Godfather. He was the weak brother. And they use it as an Italian aspersion. Are any of you Italian? Are you Italian? It’s a f***ing insult to your people. It’s an insult to your f***ing people. It’s like the n-word for us,” Cuomo says.

“You’re going to have a f***ing problem. I’ll f***ing ruin your s**t. I’ll f***ing throw you down the stairs like a f***ing punk,” Cuomo adds.

Warning, Chris Cuomo is very vulgar here:

CNN shamelessly defended Cuomo, with a spokesman stating, “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

Oh, please!

Cuomo didn’t mind the Italian ‘n’ word here as Don Jr says.

Does CNN’s head of PR still think “Fredo” is an ethnic slur after watching this? Because if it’s the N word for Italians like @ChrisCuomo says, I don’t understand why Chris seems so at ease with someone saying it here. An excuse just as fake as his news. #FredoCuomo https://t.co/8G8yuY80CK pic.twitter.com/1gwVyDVCob — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019