Chris Rock Tells Molten Jussie Jokes at the Image Awards

Chris Rock wasn’t supposed to tell Jussie Smollett jokes at the NAACP Image Awards, but that’s not Chris Rock.

“They said no Jussie Smollett jokes,” Chris Rock began. “I know. What a waste of light skin. You know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would be out of here. F—ing running Hollywood.”

Chris Rock wants to go back to comedy the way it was — fun. The politically correct crowd has ruined comedy. The late-night mob only tell political, anti-right, anti-Trump jokes and are careful to never say anything politically incorrect. If they do, they bet forgiveness like the weak sisters they are.

Democrats have established a new, miserable reality with less freedom and not a lot of humor. The fascist left has clearly defined what you are allowed to say and it makes life dreary.

Rock has courage. Some didn’t appreciate the jokes, but some did. A number of people on social media called him immoral. Others said he was never funny. Many laughed during his jokes, probably most people.

It’s great that he’s trying to stand up to the comedy police. Someone needs to.

THUMBS UP! Chris Rock Was Instructed Not To Make Jussie Smollett Jokes At NAACP Awards — So He Did Anyway! https://t.co/UCX7IJHUjD — Wayne Dupree | 🎤 (@WayneDupreeShow) March 31, 2019