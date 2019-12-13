Chris Wallace blasts Trump’s “sustained attack” on the press who torch him 24/7

During a “Celebrating the First Amendment” event at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Fox News’ Chris Wallace slammed the President for his so-called sustained attacks on the press. This claim comes as the press attacks the President all day, every day on anything and everything he says and does.

WHO’S ASSAULTING FREE SPEECH?

“I believe President Trump is engaged in the most direct, sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history,” Wallace said Wednesday.

As the media tries to break the President, Wallace complains the media is “undercut” and “delegitimized” by him.

The truth is no one needs the President to tell them when the media act as dishonest brokers.

“He has done everything he can to undercut the media, to try and delegitimize us, and I think his purpose is clear: to raise doubts when we report critically about him and his administration that we can be trusted,” he added, saying that “the president’s attacks have done some damage.”

“A Freedom Forum Institute poll this year found 29 percent of Americans think the First Amendment goes ‘too far.’ And 77 percent say ‘fake news’ is a serious threat to our democracy,” Wallace said.

Is fake news the enemy of the American people? The President thinks so. Wallace thinks it shows the President’s contempt for free speech.

Fake news is propaganda. Doesn’t that make it the enemy of the people?

FDR censored the press. Obama spied on the AP and reporter James Rosen. He bullied them, according to reports by the likes of Bob Woodward.

“I think his purpose is clear: to raise doubts when we report critically about him and his administration that we can be trusted. Back in 2017, he tweeted something that said far more about him than it did about us: ‘The fake news media is not my enemy. It is the enemy of the American people.’”

The tweet has 145,500 likes. That’s a lot of agreement on Twitter.

For the past 100 years, they’ve gotten away with attacking politicians with no pushback. Trump doesn’t stand for it. He’s not always right but Americans can see what the media has become.

WALLACE IS AN ACTIVIST

Wallace is a good example of what’s wrong with the media. He’s not impartial and he’s an activist.

To give an example of Wallace’s reporting, watch him in this next clip as he completely whitewashes the FISA abuse report. It’s as if he didn’t watch any of the hearing. Maybe he watched the CNN feed.

Watch:

Chris Wallace, following 20 minutes of Fox News spin on IG report: “Everybody is viewing this from the lane of what they do for a living, I’m looking at it as a reporter…the headline is that they didn’t find the things that Bill Barr and Donald Trump alleged.” pic.twitter.com/Y0ugIlAIhc — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 9, 2019