Chris Wallace says Taylor’s testimony was “very damaging to the President”

Chris Wallace, who claimed Christine Blasey Ford was “credible, very credible,” said on Fox during the testimony Wednesday that William Taylor’s [hearsay] testimony today was “very damaging to the President.”

Never Trumper Wallace said, “I think that William Taylor was a very impressive witness and was very damaging to the president. He took very copious notes at almost every conversation. When he put quotes in his opening statement, he said those were direct quotes from what was said.”

“It also doesn’t hurt that he has a voice like Edward R. Murrow,” he said. “So he is a pretty impressive presence up there. I think very nonpolitical. He went out of his way to talk about what he knew, what he was specifically testament to. The only thing he talked about was a strong feeling that it was in the U.S. national security interests to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia. But he certainly wasn’t taking any partisan position.”

The testimony wasn’t damaging. It was hearsay and if anything, it was damaging to Democrats. It was a complete farce.

Wallace is the Fox host who once said The Green New Deal is a “heck of a good idea.”

Here is Chris Wallace talking about how “extremely credible” Christine Blasey Ford was when she was obviously lying through her teeth.