Chris Wallace tries to get WH to disavow QAnon but gets surprised

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined anti-Trumper Chris Wallace today on FOX News Sunday.

Obnoxious as he often is with Republicans, Wallace asked Mark Meadows if the Trump White House will disavow the “dangerous” Q-movement.

From what we know about QAnon, it’s primarily people who are online looking into the Deep State. There was one incident with an angry Texan and a pizza man that fortunately didn’t end in serious harm to anyone, but we couldn’t find any other violent event. It’s people online who get conspiratorial or just follow the information that comes out of the 8Chan ‘Q’ person(s), whoever that is or are.

The left-wing is trying to make the Q movement into the equivalent of antifa and BLM. However, it’s not a movement from what we’ve seen.

WALLACE DIDN’T GET ANYWHERE WITH HIS HIT JOB

Meadows threw the question back at him.

“I can tell you you’ve spent more time talking on it, Chris, than we have in the White House. I find it appalling that the media, when we have all of the important things that are going on, a list of top twenties, that the first question at a press briefing would be about QAnon, that I actually had to google to figure out what it is. It’s not a central part of what the president is talking about. I don’t know anything about it. I don’t even know if it’s credible.”

It’s obscure but Democrats want to pretend it’s more than it is, we believe.

He concluded, “Don’t spend time on something 80% of Republicans don’t even know what you’re talking about!”

Bravo and ditto!

Meadows said more, watch the clip. Wallace said it’s a “hate group” and that the FBI calls it “dangerous.”

WATCH:

Chris Wallace trying to get Mark Meadows to denounce Q, and it doesn’t go as planned… pic.twitter.com/CfOhvCh0gI — M3thods (@M2Madness) August 23, 2020