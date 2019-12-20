Christianity Today prefers the enemy to the President & wants him removed

There was a remarkably bizarre article in Christianity Today, written by the Editor Mark Galli, who has decided the President is too immoral to be our leader. Mr. Galli has decided he is the judge, jury, and executioner based partly on the Ukraine fiasco. Galli also doesn’t like the President’s associates who Galli says are criminals and then adds the President has admitted to immorality.

Mr. Galli wants the President removed because he decided he’s immoral. The raging editor invoked the name of Billy Graham upon his pronouncement.

It would be easy to dispel his arguments but the really important point in all this is that the alternative is a far more immoral force, one that seeks to take all our freedoms, one by one. A force that has no regard for Christianity and wants to kill our babies.

Is Mr. Galli losing his mind? The President has stood up for life and for Christianity. Democrats will destroy it.

Franklin Graham Responded

Franklin Graham, son of the late pastor Billy Graham, fired back at Christianity Today magazine for calling for the removal of President Trump, saying his father would have been “disappointed.”

Graham wrote on Facebook, “Christianity Today released an editorial stating that President Trump should be removed from office, and they invoked my father’s name (I suppose to try to bring legitimacy to their statements), so I feel it is important for me to respond. Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece. In fact, he would be very disappointed.”

Franklin Graham wrote, ”My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump. He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

Trump Also Blasted the Piece

“A far-left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather… have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than [sic] Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET [sic?] again!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The President is right about that. He is fighting for Christians. Mr. Galli needs to get religion. Jesus encouraged imperfect people all the time to perform his good works. It’s not for Mr. Galli to judge, but if he wants radicals — who hate Evangelicals and put them on terrorist lists — to come back to power, I question his sanity.