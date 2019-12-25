Christmas Felons Hit Malls in Mobs

Merry Christmas at the malls! Not really. The lunatics are mobbing malls in various cities.
SHIT JUST GOT ACTIVE AT THE MALL
So there was a fight at the Castleton Mall last night😂
#BREAKING: Police say a large fight broke out in the food court of the Willow Grove Mall resulting in chairs being thrown.
we can hear a man tell a woman in one of the videos ; ” calm down, there is nothing anybody can do when this happens”
that attitude is why western civilization is going down the drain
just letting the barbarians destroy everything and just stand there being passive, that emboldens the barbarians ( of all colors, but lets not kid ourselves, not all races are as violent or as undisciplined )
to be that passive and stupidly tolerant is why there are more and more of those ” youths” of a certain demographic commiting more and more violence just anywhere as if it was normal
its because they know NO ONE will stop them !!!
that man who encourages passivity must be a democrat voter