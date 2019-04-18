Christopher Steele won’t meet with the IG since he doesn’t like to INTERFERE

Christopher Steele wouldn’t meet with the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General in their investigation into FISA abuse and other potential corruption. He used the excuse that it would be improper for him to take part “in an internal Justice Department investigation as a foreign national and former British intelligence agent,” Politico reported Wednesday.

That’s rich!

This is the guy who had no problem trying to destroy Donald Trump by communicating with the FBI and fabricating a “dossier” based on rumors and unsubstantiated tales.

Witnesses who have met with the inspector general’s office told Politico that they got the impression that investigators are “going to try and deeply undermine” Steele’s work.

Nice spin by the Politico ‘witnesses’.

The investigation is also likely “to cast doubt on the veracity of the information Steele provided about [Carter] Page that the FBI included in its application for a [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] warrant,” according to Politico.

Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, opened an investigation on March 28, 2018, into whether the FBI abused the FISA by relying on Steele’s dossier to obtain spy warrants against Page.

Horowitz’s investigation will be completed in May or June. Horowitz is investigating Christopher Steele, including his previous work as a confidential FBI informant, according to Politico.

We already know that Horowitz has concluded that Steele oversold his contribution to an investigation into the FIFA bribery scandal.

NONE of Steele’s allegations in the dossier have been verified over the past 27 months.

Horowitz is looking at FBI official Brue Ohr and his ties to Steele after the FBI cut off communication with Steele.