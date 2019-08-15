Christ’s Church Is Not Doing Well Under Red Francis’s Reign

Three years ago, Pope Francis railed against conservatism and fundamentalism, assuring Catholics it is obsolete and does not have cultural solutions.

“Before the problems of the church it is not useful to search for solutions in conservatism or fundamentalism, in the restoration of obsolete conduct and forms that no longer have the capacity of being significant culturally,” the pope said.

Today, he is overseeing the purge of all traditional leaders in the Vatican and surrounding himself only with those of like minds.

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia to head the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Marriage and the Family is conducting a Stalin-style purge of the Academy. “All the members of the Institute who subscribe to John Paul’s view of marriage and morality are being handed pink slips — a color which suggests the new direction that Paglia has in mind for the Institute,” Life Site News reports.

Paglia is odd. He commissioned an enormous homoerotic fresco to “grace” an interior wall of his cathedral. In the picture, a semi-nude (his lower half is mercifully shielded by a sheet) Archbishop Paglia is seen clutching a nude man who returns his embrace.

Life Site uses Cardinal McCarrick as an example of the corruption. The predator was ordered from his role by Pope Benedict. Red Francis forgave him and has him roaming around as an ambassador, recommending key episcopal appointments, although that job “rightfully belonged to the real nuncio to the United States.”

“McCarrick rose through the ranks and appointed Cardinal Donald Wuerl who was elevated to the Congregation for Bishops, LGBT-friendly Blase Cupich was made Archbishop of Chicago, and staunch LGBT supporter Joseph Tobin was appointed to the Archdiocese of Newark and the Congregation for Catholic Education. And then, of course, there’s Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who was McCarrick’s housemate for six years. Pope Francis promoted Farrell from Archbishop of Dallas to Prelate of the Dicastery of the Laity, Family and Life,” Life Site reports.

“When McCarrick protégé Cardinal Wuerl was forced to resign as Archbishop of Washington, Francis replaced him with yet another McCarrick protégé: Bishop Wilton Gregory, who’s also quite LGBT-friendly.”

“The first rector of the Shrine, Msgr. (now Bishop) Michael Bransfield, was recently suspended from public ministry after allegations of a long history of homosexual misconduct and misappropriation of diocesan funds.”

McCarrick was Bransfield’s co-consecrator. Bransfield’s replacement was Msgr. Walter Rossi, who was “handpicked” by McCarrick. An investigative article in The American Spectator alleges that Rossi sexually harassed seminarians. This was confirmed by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.

Read the complete story at Life Site News.

The recorder of this article is a lifelong Catholic who attended Catholic School PK -12 and came from a family of priests and an archbishop. This is not the Catholic Church she knows.