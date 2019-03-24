Chuck & Nancy Formally Announce Continuation of the Witch Hunt

With no evidence whatsoever, after a thorough investigation, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer plan to continue their witch hunt. They might as well pull a guy off the street and charge him with a crime. They are lawless. If they can do this to a President, like him or not, they can do it to anyone. It’s time for Americans to say enough.

They plan to go after obstruction.

The reason Robert Mueller didn’t pursue obstruction is that he didn’t have probable cause. Yet the Democrats plan to go with obstruction now. They are outrageous. This has never been about Russia or Trump. It’s about the right-wing agenda and Republicans in general.

As to their demands for transparency, they are not entitled to all of the secret documents and they do not have criminal investigative powers. Not forking over all documents to them is not about transparency, it’s about the rule of law.

The obstruction charge was always absurd. It’s based on the President firing Jim Comey as recommended by Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein, and an off-handed comment to Lester Holt.

Give me a break! This is pure hate and partisanship.

THE STATEMENT FROM PELOSI AND SCHUMER

Washington, D.C. – Today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer released the following statement regarding Attorney General Barr’s summary of the Mueller report:

“Attorney General Barr’s letter raises as many questions as it answers. The fact that Special Counsel Mueller’s report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public without any further delay. Given Mr. Barr’s public record of bias against the Special Counsel’s inquiry, he is not a neutral observer and is not in a position to make objective determinations about the report.

“And most obviously, for the president to say he is completely exonerated directly contradicts the words of Mr. Mueller and is not to be taken with any degree of credibility.

“Congress requires the full report and the underlying documents so that the Committees can proceed with their independent work, including oversight and legislating to address any issues the Mueller report may raise. The American people have a right to know.”

WHEN IS COMEY GETTING ARRESTED?

As for the bozo who caused so many of these problems and disgraced the agency, former FBI Director Jim Comey responded with three words in a tweet. It included the usual narcissistic photo of himself in a nature scene, in this case, he’s staring up at trees.