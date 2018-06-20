Chuck Schumer Refuses to Support Bills to Protect Border Kids

On Tuesday, Schumer dismissed proposed GOP legislation that would keep illegal-alien families together at the border, saying in effect he wants President Trump to allow wholesale amnesty via an executive order.

It’s obviously his path to a permanent Democrat Progressive Electoral Majority. That’s socialism people.

“There are so many obstacles to legislation and when the president can do it with his own pen, it makes no sense,” Schumer told reporters, the Hill reported. “Legislation is not the way to go here. Unacceptable additions have bogged down every piece of legislation we’ve done.”

Schumer and the Democrats are essentially telling the President to use dictatorial powers and they won’t do a thing to help with legislation. All President Trump would be left with is a Sophie’s Choice of separating families, or ‘catch and release’ and wholesale amnesty for any illegal immigrants crossing the border.

The Senate minority leader will not fund more detention facilities for families; will not support bills to send people back who come here illegally; and he will sacrifice the children.

His rejection of proposed GOP legislation confirms the fact that the Democrats are misusing the border crisis which they clearly ignored during Obama’s 8-year presidency. They are using it to manipulate the public and to foment manufactured outrage in order to attack President Trump.

Schumer supported Sen. Feinstein’s bill to end family separation but not one now authored by Republicans? He makes no sense unless you believe he wants to sacrifice the children on the altar of Progressivism.

“Let’s hope the president does the right thing and solves the problem, which he can do,” Schumer said. “That’s the simple, easiest and most likely way this will happen.”

Democrats have bashed President Trump as authoritarian for signing executive orders they didn’t like but they want him to exercise those power now. They want him to fix the problem by paving the way for a borderless nation overrun by illegals.

Did you know: California has given out over 1,000,000 drivers licenses to illegals Soon they will be voting. The Democrats are smart, they have created a new potential voting block of foreign nationals domiciled within the US — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 19, 2018

Democrats also want to keep the corruption at the highest levels of the DoJ/FBI out of the news because they are knee-deep in it.

The only alternative Trump’s fix would have is ‘catch and release’ and he won’t condone that open border policy.

This went on under Barack Obama’s reign and was kept quiet by the media.

Here’s a photo of an illegal immigrant child detention center taken in Nogales, Arizona in 2014. Look familiar? pic.twitter.com/9mAajwrG40 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 18, 2018

Where was the outrage when Obama had 90,000 kids in detention facilities much worse than the conditions they are in today? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 19, 2018

Illegal activist groups protested Obama for his separation child policy. Yet the Democrats and media didn’t create a firestorm back then? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VBZRLHfhaE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 18, 2018

