Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans to Act in a Bipartisan Manner

After four years of spending trillions on wasteful projects, and shoving anti-American DEI and CRT down America’s throats, and after nonstop attacks on democracy, Chuck Schumer calls for bipartisanship.

Chuck Schumer didn’t just ask; he warned Republicans they must work with Democrats:

“To my Republican colleagues: I offer a word of caution in good faith. Take care not to misread the will of the people, and do not abandon the need for bipartisanship. After winning an election, the temptation may be to go to the extreme…it’s consistently backfired on the party in power.”

Chuck Schumer warns Republicans they must work with Democrats: “To my Republican colleagues: I offer a word of caution in good faith. Take care not to misread the will of the people and do not abandon the need for bipartisanship. After winning an election, the temptation may be… pic.twitter.com/wjvMlOQp8U — Julia (@Jules31415) November 13, 2024

Republicans have tried bipartisanship for decades, and it didn’t work.

How does he define extreme? For four years, he called people — who didn’t want to manage America’s decline — “threats to democracy.” He and his comrades violated the Constitution and tried to eliminate Republicans as a viable political party with floods of illegal immigrants, censorship, and constant volleys of pejoratives.

That being said, we want DJT to be president of all the people, but that means the working people, not the failed hardcore left Democrat leadership.

“The man who threatened Supreme Court justices by name and helped smear Brett Kavanaugh wants to play nice now that he’s lost.

The man who threatened Supreme Court justices by name and helped smear Brett Kavanaugh wants to play nice now that he’s lost pic.twitter.com/EOV9mFxhgM — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 13, 2024

Is the following what he means by bipartisanship?

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

I have never heard a Republican threaten a Supreme Court Justice or minimize attempts on their lives.

When I hear the name Chuck Schumer, “bipartisanship” does not come to mind: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” https://t.co/SxzxR3HB27 pic.twitter.com/nnGz2aP5tb — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) November 13, 2024

