Church Names Greta Thunberg As One of Jesus Christ’s Successors

Greta Thunberg is the new leader of the climate change religion. In addition, some crazy Swedes have called her the successor of Christ.

For [her] defense of the environment, the Swedish church has claimed that activist Greta Thunberg is the “successor of Jesus Christ” at this time, Watt’s Up With That reports.

“Jesus of Nazareth has now named one of his successors, Greta Thunberg,” wrote the Limhamns Kyrka church on Twitter.

They claim her speech is “the closest thing to Jesus today.”

Some critics, even among her supporters, called it “blasphemy,” and they’re right, it is.

Her weekly protests at the gates of the Swedish Parliament have apparently “inspired many.”.

NOT EVERYONE IS SUPPORTIVE

“You are making fun of Christianity. Tomorrow I’m leaving the Church of Sweden,” said one of the users, according to Google translate.

“Christianity says give Caesar what is Caesar’s, and God what is God’s. When you mix religion and politics in this way, it is clear that the Church of Sweden is no longer for Christianity,” said another.

Other people say that Greta is only a girl who is being misused by adults.

It’s good to know there are normal people in Sweden.