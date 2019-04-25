CIA analyst claims Obama Admin had foreign nations spy on Trump

Wednesday morning, One America News Network, a conservative network, claimed the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign ahead of the 2016 presidential election using foreign intelligence agencies.

We have heard this repeatedly. John Brennan appears to be behind it if the stories are true. Now a former CIA and State Department analyst, Larry Johnson, says it’s time to expose the Obama administration’s 4th Amendment violations by his having the British government spy on the Trump campaign for them.

Former CIA analyst, Larry Johnson explained how the “Five Eyes Club, ” which includes the intelligence communities in the United States, Canada, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, provide a channel for sharing intelligence.

Johnson explained to the One America News host that the “Five Eyes Club” worked with the highest levels of the US intelligence community to “collect and share information that would not necessarily attract undue attention, but would provide a documentary record that could then be used to justify targeting Donald Trump.”

This is the story that caused great dissension between the UK and the US.

Larry Johnson points to an MSNBC interview with Evelyn Farkas, a high-level member of the Obama Pentagon, who had an unguarded moment where she unwittingly admitted the Obama administration’s surveillance of the Trump transition team. She walked that back and the story died.

The former CIA analyst explained that Papadopoulos’ emails were intercepted by the UK intelligence and was set up by the American intel asset, Joseph Misfud, who told him he could introduce him to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“And the Russian collusion hoax was born,” he claims.

Immediately after President Donald Trump took office, Obama’s NSA advisor, Susan Rice, used her White House account to send an email to herself about the surveillance of the Trump campaign, as Johnson noted. She claimed President Barack Obama stressed, “his commitment to ensuring every aspect of this issue, handled by the intelligence and law enforcement communities, was by the book.”

The memo sounded so contrived when we heard it the first time, but John McCain and his buddies helped exonerate her. Who knows what the truth is. We will have to wait and see.

President Trump weighed in with a tweet on Wednesday: “Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson accuses United Kingdom Intelligence of helping Obama Administration Spy on the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign.” @ OANN WOW! It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty!

[Read the story on this link when you get a chance]