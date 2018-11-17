CIA Did NOT Conclude Saudi’s Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi’s Murder

There is a lot of inaccurate news going around about the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. It is not true that the CIA has evidence the Crown Prince was involved in the murder of terror sympathizer and journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The State Department also reported that the government has not come to any conclusions.
The Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported that anonymous sources said the CIA concluded that the Prince had to have known about the murder based on his leadership role and their belief that no operation against a veteran journalist could have been carried out without his knowledge.
That is flimsy evidence indeed if the report is even true.
In addition, the President hasn’t seen the intelligence. As far as he knows, he’s been told the Crown Prince did not order the murder.
On his way to California this morning, the President told the press, “As of this moment, we were told that he did not play a role.”
At best, it looks like they are pointing to the Prince based on a process of elimination. That’s hardly evidence. It’s another story based on unnamed sources and it sounds more like another effort by media to stir the pot.
It’s still unclear to many of us why it’s our affair. Khashoggi occasionally wrote for The Washington Post but he is a Saudi citizen and it’s a Saudi matter.
It’s not that we are fans of the Saudis, it’s that the stories are inaccurate, Khashoggi was a Hamas supporter and once a close ally of bin Laden’s. He didn’t believe in violent takeovers but hoped people would vote in his sharia-based religion.
