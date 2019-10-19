Civil, Tolerant Dem from New Yawk verbally assaults Rand Paul at lunch

Senator Rand Paul was simply having lunch when a nasty couple decided to ruin it. They are New Yawrkers. We’re from New York but we don’t act like these lower class people from our state. If we saw Hillary at lunch, for instance, we wouldn’t ruin her lunch although the sight of her would ruin ours.

Democrats are so civil, so tolerant. They were screaming about civility of all things. No hate coming from them, no sir!

While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the vid! #unhinged pic.twitter.com/IdOTdc3pOC — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) October 18, 2019

Rand Paul is a very controversial figure for New Yawkas since he doesn’t want to be a communist or lose much of his income to people on the dole who are not learning to be self-sufficient.