Clapper says Obama set off events from Mueller to probes today

James Clapper said on CNN that the Obama-mandated 2017 intelligence community assessment set off the events from the Mueller investigation to the probes today.

“If it weren’t for President Obama, we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set off a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today, notably, special counsel Mueller’s investigation. President Obama is responsible for that, and it was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place. I think it’s an important point when it comes to critiquing President Obama.”

President Obama sent out the orders and the minions ran with it, and are still running with it.

President Obama might have been behind the probes from the beginning. It is interesting to hear one of his intel chiefs credit him with the damaging and dishonest investigations that have limited President Trump’s ability to do his job.

If you will remember, that entire tale of 17 intelligence agencies claiming a massive hacking by Russians turned out to be three or four intel agencies. The media has been the Democrats’ lapdog. How do you believe them once you catch them lying?