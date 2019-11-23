Climate hysterics disrupt Harvard-Yale game, won’t get off the field

The climate extremists think they will win hearts and minds by holding up a game and acting ridiculous.

It wasn’t many, only a few dozen protesters made their way onto the field. Some held signs demanding that Ivy League schools divest from the fossil fuel industry. Others had signs that raised issues of Puerto Rican debt and the treatment of the Uighurs in China.

The incident ended after about an hour when police escorted some of the protesters off the field. A handful of others were arrested.

According to the Guardian, students began campaigning in 2012 for both schools to stop investing in oil, gas and coal companies that contribute to the climate crisis.

“They believe that they can engage with these companies and get them to change their fundamentally extractive business models, which we think comes from a place of naivety amounting to gross negligence,” Yale student Nora Heaphy told the Guardian.

Interrupting a major game is really a clever way to win people over. They won’t be annoyed at all.

These young people literally know nothing. They call for justice this and justice that but they have no idea what the word means.

Yale-Harvard is under delay because of a student protest. We’ve hit peak 2019. pic.twitter.com/Am5e12U2el — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2019