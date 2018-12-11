Clinton Foundation’s CFO “Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried”

A House subcommittee will investigate the Clinton Foundation during a set of hearings to begin next week. Three whistleblowers will appear, and Congress will review over 6,000 pages of documents, documents that Rep. Mark Meadows, says, once seen, cannot go unclarified.

The Foundation’s CFO is one of the witnesses and he knows where the bodies are buried.

Donations to the Clinton Foundation have dropped precipitously since the Clintons’ star factor dwindled. Seats to hear them speak on their current tour have gone for under $5 and two-thirds of the house is unsold. Many see this as a sign that the Foundation is indeed a pay-to-play operation.

The Clinton Foundation is listed as a charity but appears to many to have been a slush fund for their political ambitions.

IRS and DOJ reviews flagged serious concerns about legal compliance, improper commingling of personal and charity business and “quid pro quo” promises made to donors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of State, John Solomon reports.

HE “KNOWS WHERE THE BODIES ARE BURIED”

U.S. Attorney John Huber was tasked to investigate the foundation last year by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Prosecutors working for Huber recently requested documents from a private investigative firm that also has been looking into the foundation. The firm, MDA Analytics LLC, reportedly has contacted the IRS, the Justice Department and the FBI’s Little Rock office with evidence from its investigation.

An opinion writer for the hill, John Solomon, claims investigators interviewed Andrew Kessel, the Foundation’s longtime chief financial officer who says he couldn’t stop former president Clinton from “commingling personal business and charitable activities and he “knows where all the bodies are buried”.

“There is probable cause that the Clinton Foundation has run afoul of IRS rules regarding tax-exempt charitable organizations and has acted inconsistently with its stated purpose,” MDA Analytics alleged in its submission. “The Foundation should be investigated for all of the above-mentioned improprieties. The tax rules, codes, statutes and the rule of law should and must be applied in this case.”

BILL CLINTON’S THE PROBLEM

Mr. Kessel cited the most glaring problem is Bill Clinton!

“There is no controlling Bill Clinton. He does whatever he wants and runs up incredible expenses with foundation funds,” states a separate interview memo attached to the submission.

Bill Clinton mixes and matches expenses for his personal affairs with that of the foundation’s. Many people within the foundation have tried to caution him about this. But he does not listen, and there really is no talking to him, according to the memo.

The Foundation confirms the investigation and says it is the most overly-investigated charity in the world due to political influences.