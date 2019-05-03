Clinton who OBSESSES over Trump says she’s living “rent-free” in his head



MSNBC conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow asked Hillary Clinton about allegations that Trump directed then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and then-White House Counsel Don McGahn to investigate scandals related to Clinton. She was basing her question on a NY Times report.

“What do you make of that?” Maddow asked Clinton.

Clinton told Maddow that Republicans’ continued fascination with her past behavior was a “big sign of guilty conscience or a real fear.”

“I’m living rent-free inside of Donald Trump’s brain and it’s not a very nice place to be, I can tell you that,” she said, before criticizing those still focused on her emails and her conduct related to the Benghazi attack.

Her comment is ironic since she criticizes everything the President says, does, doesn’t do. Hillary is clearly allowing him to live rent-free in her head.

“I’ve been investigated repeatedly by the other side. And, much to their dismay, but to my satisfaction, it’s been for naught. I testified for 11 hours in the Benghazi hearing after, what, seven committees said there was nothing there,” Clinton told Maddow.

That’s a bit disingenuous given the fact that the FBI is currently under investigation for doing a truly questionable job of probing BleachBit Hillary and her allies regarding her private server. Also, she did handle Benghazi politically and not humanely. She is protected.

She is unhappy that some believe these stories.

“It is very sad to me that the lies were told about me, the accusations that were made about me have unfortunately had some residue,” Clinton said.

Anyone who read the Wikileaks tranche of her emails knows she is a shady individual. While claiming she stands for America, all she does is divide.