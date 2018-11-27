Clintons’ Tour Begins In a Mostly Empty Stadium, Tix Sell for $10

Hillary and Bill mark the first leg of their 13- city post-election speaking tour in Toronto. The original prices were cheap when you consider what they usually charge. The price range was from $53 to $434 per seat. Some seats were as high as $750. Now they are selling for $10.

The tour is billed as ‘An Evening With The Clintons‘– a conversation with their ‘unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here.’

However, StubHub still has seats for $10 and the event is this evening. After that, you have to pay $11 for front row seats. By way of comparison, the Toronto Maple Leafs game costs $73 for upper tier seats.

The December 4th event in Sugar Land, Texas still has seats up front.

They want $700 for the tickets in Boston and other liberal/leftist bastions since they think they will be in demand there. We will see.

According to a TicketMaster sales agent that NTK Network spoke with, they didn’t even offer tickets in the upper levels of the Scotiabank Arena for people to purchase.

Thus, the Clintons will be speaking before a lot of empty seats but it will be covered as a gala event and they will be quoted ad nauseum by the corrupt media.

RELATED STORY