Close call? Mexican soldiers held US soldiers at gunpoint

Two U.S. soldiers were held at gunpoint and disarmed by Mexican troops on American soil on April 19.

CNN reported that five to six Mexican military personnel questioned the two U.S. soldiers who were conducting border support operations.

The Mexican soldiers not only pointed their weapons at the U.S. troops, but also removed a soldier’s sidearm and returned it to the unmarked U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle, U.S. military officials said.

CNN reported that the Mexican troops were armed with assault rifles. U.S. officials said the U.S. soldiers allowed the weapon to be taken in an effort to de-escalate the “potential volatile situation.”

“Throughout the incident, the US soldiers followed all established procedures and protocols,” Northern Command said, according to CNN.

The Mexican military personnel moved “tactically fast,” preventing the U.S. soldiers from radioing for backup. To make matters worse, both the uniforms of the Mexican soldiers and their truck were not marked with “identifiable seals or symbols.”

THE MEXICANS DIDN’T KNOW THEY WERE IN TEXAS

According to U.S. Northern Command: “An inquiry by CBP and DOD revealed that the Mexican military members believed that the US Army soldiers were south of the border.”

“Though they were south of the border fence, U.S. soldiers remained in U.S. territory, north of the actual border,” the statement explained.

The encounter happened south of the border fence in the area but north of the Rio Grande, according to U.S. officials.

The river in that area has brush-filled and dried-out riverbed which makes it “very easy” for people to be confused as to what side of the border they are on.

One of the American soldiers spoke Spanish and explained the situation to the Mexican troops before the Mexican soldiers left in their unmarked pickup.

It could have been a dangerous situation. Why hold them at gunpoint? I thought they were our friends. What about the fact the US soldiers were driving along the fence? This is an overreaction.

Too bad the Mexican soldiers don’t bother to monitor their border for criminals and illegal aliens as well as they do for the US Army soldiers.