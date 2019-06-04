Clown Show! This Is What Pete Buttigieg Stands For

By
S.Noble
-
1

Chris Matthews congratulates Pete Buttigieg during the town hall for giving the right answer on impeachment. MSNBC still pretends to report news.

They also insulted Vice President Pence and insulted his Christian religion. Pence has been nothing but nice to him.

Buttigieg also broke the law and took back antique rifles. And the punishment for that is a court-martial.

At another time, Pete trashed CBP and touted open borders.

This fellow has never seen the dude.

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply