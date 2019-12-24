CNBC reporter admits it’s hard to cover the GOP since he’s so biased

CNBC’s John Harwood has difficulty covering the Republican Party since he’s a very biased reporter. He didn’t say that exactly but it’s understood from his comments.

He thinks the Republican Party is “fundamentally broken.” In other words, he’s biased. Many of us think the Democrat Party and their socialist candidates are “broken.”

Harwood is the rabidly pro-Hillary reporter who said Democrats lost out of “white fear.”

THE MESSAGE

The CNBC editor-at-large on Sunday retweeted a message by CNN host Brian Stelter that described a quote by Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan as “spot-on.”

“In an unceasing effort to be seen as neutral,” Ms. Sullivan wrote, “journalists, time after time, fell into the trap of presenting facts and lies as roughly equivalent and then blaming political tribalism for not seeming to know the difference.”

Mr. Harwood said that Mr. Sullivan provided a “good description of the challenge for journalism” in the Trump era.

“Hard for reporters to say plainly that the Republican Party, at this point in our history, is fundamentally broken but it is,” Mr. Harwood tweeted.

Harwood is a Hillary stooge and has been for a very long time.

When Harwood was chosen to moderate the 2016 debates, he emailed Hillary’s campaign about it.

Periodic reminder that this guy was chosen to host a Republican primary debate (and then emailed the Clinton campaign about it). https://t.co/CxWtPTW4sR — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 23, 2019

This montage is from Grabien and the 2016 GOP debates:

John Harwood is one of three very nasty CNBC moderators. He’s a leftist who hates Republicans but he pretends he’s non-partisan.