CNN Complains of Fake News Right After Posting a Fake News Story

This is very funny in sick CNN way. Brian Stelter is very, very concerned about fake news. He discussed the Russian trolls and how they laughed at Americans for falling for it. The host of Reliable Sources [the title is a joke in of itself] then complained about large numbers of Americans who cannot assess the credibility of things they read.

Ironically, he claimed he and other news folk have the responsibility to get the truth to Americans. It was only four days after he made up a fake story about Ted Cruz.

“This will get worse before it gets better” — @BrianStelter talking about the plague of trolling operations and truly “fake news” https://t.co/VsIfjjrMrh — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) February 19, 2018

STELTER TWEETS A LIE

Stelter tweeted that Ted Cruz was unwilling to appear on CNN for an interview.

NOT SO FAST, STELTER!

The evidence started pouring in. Senator Cruz did the interview but CNN didn’t air it.

Ted Cruz Did A 15 Minute Interview With CNN – They Aired None Of It, Then Attacked @tedcruz For Not Coming On-Air https://t.co/gQFIilsdWj via @dailycaller — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 16, 2018

SENATOR CRUZ PROVIDES THE EVIDENCE OF HIS DECEIT

To prove it, Senator Cruz posted a photo of the interview. So much for Brian Stelter’s sincerity about fake news. They are the very definition of fake news.

Here’s a pic of the @CNN interview — a 15-min exclusive given yesterday — that y’all still haven’t aired… (While falsely claiming I’m “afraid” to talk to CNN.) https://t.co/Bo8AzsuGFX pic.twitter.com/sEtt4bTeUT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 16, 2018