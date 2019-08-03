CNN Dream Candidate! Michael Avenetti Might Run for President

After saying he wouldn’t run, ‘porn lawyer’ Michael Avenatti told CNBC he is 50-50 on running for President. Avenatti is currently under indictment in New York and California for various felonies, including attempting to extort $20 million out of Nike and embezzling millions from a client. He is also accused of stealing from his former client, porn star Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti is an MSNBC and CNN icon and appeared on the two stations 108 times and on CNN alone 65 times.

CNBC reported Saturday that Avenatti said the odds of entering the race are 50/50 and that he plans on making a final decision in a few months.

“Never say never,” Avenatti told the outlet. “The Dems need a non-traditional fighter. They have a lot of talent but not a lot of fighters.”

“I am increasingly concerned that the Dems don’t have the right fighter to go toe to toe with Trump,” he continued. “And the future of the republic and our way of life is on the line. He is a brawler who has no bounds. The Dems need a guy who can match him punch for punch. I may be that guy.”

HE’S STILL TRUCKIN’

Avenatti has managed to stay free and happy. Amazingly, Avenatti has three clients, who are allegedly victims of singer R. Kelly.

Last year, he was also raising money for a potential 2020 campaign through a political action committee named “The Fight PAC.” The PAC is still active and has raised more than $20,000 this cycle, but it currently has $3,540 on hand, according to CNBC. It is very possible that he isn’t serious and sees a campaign as a cash cow or he could be totally insane and think his candidacy is a reasonable possibility. Then again, he might just want a platform to trash Trump and get back on Brian Stelter’s ‘Reliable Sources.’ Stelter said he could “see him as a contender because of his presence on cable news.” He could be CNN’s dream candidate. CNN’s Brian Stelter last year on Michael Avenatti running for president: “And looking ahead to 2020, one reason I’m taking you seriously as a contender is because of your presence on cable news.” pic.twitter.com/2Wn2bX17kx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 22, 2019