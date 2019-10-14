CNN Exposed for Extreme Bias by James O’Keefe

A whistleblower leaked videos from Jeff Zucker which make it clear he wants everyone to stick with impeachment. Reporters have no choice and have to report as they are told.

The CNN insider has been secretly recording views, and ideological instructions within the organization.

This is the full video:

Here are some shorter clips. Jeff Zucker tells you what to do and “you have to show his verdict.” Zucker was his friend and now hates everything he does.

We are trying to get the full 16 minute video uploaded to YouTube showing the all CNN footage — YouTube is not allowing the upload. We are uploading to Bitchute and are uploading in small segments via Twitter. #ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/pdygXQWcCs — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 14, 2019

This is the whistleblower trying to save the media:

I’d like to introduce CNN whistleblower Cary Poarch, who secretly recorded his colleagues for months. We’ll be uploading clips all day and night. Says Poarch, “I did’t see any other option…I decided to wear a hidden camera to expose the bias” #ExposeCNN https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r pic.twitter.com/lcIXgY9BPW — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 14, 2019

We will keep adding short clips.