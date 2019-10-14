CNN Exposed for Extreme Bias by James O’Keefe

By
S.Noble
-
1

A whistleblower leaked videos from Jeff Zucker which make it clear he wants everyone to stick with impeachment. Reporters have no choice and have to report as they are told.

The CNN insider has been secretly recording views, and ideological instructions within the organization.

This is the full video:

Here are some shorter clips. Jeff Zucker tells you what to do and “you have to show his verdict.” Zucker was his friend and now hates everything he does.

This is the whistleblower trying to save the media:

We will keep adding short clips.

