CNN Fake News Alert! Cohen and the Trump Tower Story Blows Up

CNN’s anonymous sources reported that Trump pre-approved the Trump Tower meeting, which took place on June 9, 2016.

On July 27 of this year, CNN reported that Michael Cohen is willing to tell investigators that Donald Trump authorized the infamous Trump Tower meeting with a group of Russians

Democrats immediately launched an assault claiming that there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian Federation. It also implied the President and his son lied about the President knowing of the meeting beforehand.

As it turns out, it wasn’t true and, as usual, CNN’s anonymous sources were blowing smoke. It was Hillary’s and Cohen’s lawyer himself who blew the story up.

Lanny Davis himself corrected the fake news story.

“Well, I think the reporting of the story got mixed up in the course of a criminal investigation. We were not the source of the story. And the question of a criminal investigation, the advice we were given, those of us dealing with the media is that we could not do anything other than stay silent,” Davis told Cooper.

“So Michael Cohen does not have information that President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting with the Russians beforehand or even after?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Davis.

“No, he does not,” replied Davis, Clinton’s mob lawyer, and Cohen’s current attorney.

CNN has still not corrected the story on their website.

Also false are references to Mr. Cohen in the fake, unverified dossier.

“Thirteen references to Mr. Cohen are false in the dossier, but he has never been to Prague in his life,” Davis said.

NO EVIDENCE YET THAT TRUMP COMMITTED A CAMPAIGN FINANCE VIOLATION

Lanny Davis also interviewed with Chuck Todd and was asked if there is any evidence of Trump being involved in a campaign finance violation other than Michael Cohen’s word.

After an evasive, round-about answer, it looks like it’s Cohen’s word against Trump’s.

Basically, Lanny ended up saying, “Well, the prosecutors may have evidence they haven’t revealed. All I’ve read is the criminal information in which they state that there are individuals from the Trump campaign and from the Trump organization who were involved and Mr. Giuliani said, yes, Mr. Trump knew that he had to reimburse Mr. Cohen for the advance made for this payment.”

Davis continued: “Is there any independent evidence that Mr. Trump said to Mr. Cohen you need to do this, I don’t want to do this? That may come down to Mr. Cohen’s word versus Mr. Trump’s and now we’ll have to wait and see if Mr. Trump is willing under oath to say what Mr. Cohen said under oath, which is that he was directed to Mr. Trump to do this.”

TRUMP SAYS THE MONEY CAME FROM HIM

In an interview with “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt released Thursday, President Trump addressed the $280,000 in “hush money” payments to former Playmate Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels. He said the money came from him, not his campaign.

Asked if he knew about the payments from Cohen to the women alleging past sexual affairs with him, Trump told Earhardt, “Later on I knew.”

“They weren’t taken out of campaign finance, that’s a big thing,” he said of the payments. “That’s a much bigger thing. Did they come out of the campaign? They didn’t come out of the campaign. They came from me — and I tweeted about it.”