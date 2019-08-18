CNN gives softball interview to communists, contentious with Proud Boy leader

CNN is outrageous in their coverage of Antifa and the Proud Boys. The CNN reporter harassed the Proud Boys leader and tried to make him look like the fascist. When it came to the communists, she was sweetness and light.

THE LEADER OF PROUD BOYS EXPLAINS WHO THEY ARE

The CNN reporter told the Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs was saying violent things on Twitter but she isn’t telling the truth since he is banned from Twitter. The leader of Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, is a Cuban, a man of color.

He describes the group as pro-free-speech and a pro-liberty fraternity, while the reporter tries to make him into something else.

CNN GIVES A SOFTBALL INTERVIEW TO ANTIFA

Proud Boys do not harass citizens as this Antifa babe claims in the clip. It’s Antifa that does that.

This CNN reporter is a disgrace.

There are plenty of crazy right-wingers but Antifa self-describes as anarchist communists and that is obviously what they are. No one will mention it.

CNN FORGOT TO MENTION ANTIFA ARE COMMUNISTS

They never mention the Antifa are communists.

Fuck Trump

Fuck Fascism

Fuck White Nationalists

And

FUCK AMERICA✊🏿 #WeWillWin👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/suG1VI7kEI — ☭ Portland ANTIFA ☭ (@ANTIFA_Portland) August 17, 2019

They forget to say that they like them because they hate the right — everyone on the right.

The media, not just CNN, forget to mention their racists screeds and rants.

Here we see an Antifa goon calling a black officer a coon. This is Antifa. They’re racist & fascist. I feel sorry for the Portland Police. Mayor Ted approves & encourages this abusive environment. Media must ask Democrats if they denounce or endorse Antifa!pic.twitter.com/gE5WPl6QQy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 18, 2019

Notice how CNN downplays how bad Antifa is, which their network has repeatedly defended. CNN refers to them as “left-wing … protesters,” while they refer to the other group as “far-right … extremists” Antifa is far-left and they are extremists https://t.co/WBraIDERVU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 18, 2019