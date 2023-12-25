CNN Guest Tells Al Gore: Al Gore Rhymes with Climate Whote

Damon Imani, a guest on CNN, told Al Gore to his face, “Al Gore rhymes with climate whore.” Imani is no longer welcomed on CNN. But is he wrong?

BREAKING: I’ve been banned from further appearances on CNN after making this factual comment during my interaction with Al Gore. pic.twitter.com/q1XRBWYpqe — Damon Imani (@damonimani) December 25, 2023

Nothing Al Gore said in the clip below is true. He called out to radicals to demand the “greedy” polluters in the oil and gas industry stop standing in the way of the cheaper and more efficient solar and wind.

No one believes that.

INTERVIEW WITH JAKE TAPPER

“If we stop adding to the overburden of these greenhouse gas pollutants in the sky,” Gore said. “If we reach what they call true net zero and stop adding to the heat-trapping capacity up there, the temperatures will stop going up right away. And if we stay at true net zero, half of the human-caused greenhouse pollution will fall out of the atmosphere in as little as 25 to 30 years. We have the ability to do this.”

Gore has a long history of bad predictions, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

“It’s not impracticable because we now have the cheapest new source of energy in the history of the world with solar electricity and wind electricity,” Gore continued. “And the electric vehicles reached 20% of sales globally this year. The batteries are now; we had one giga factory several years ago. Now there are 200, and another 400 being built.

“You know, a long time ago, one of the Saudi Arabian oil ministers said that we better remember the Stone Age didn’t end because of a shortage of stones. It ended because something better came along. We’ve got something better now. We can do this if we just overcome the greed and political power of the big fossil fuel polluters who’ve been trying to control this process. It’s time for people at the grassroots level in every country to speak up, and the good news is that’s happening.”

The greed that has to stop is his. He’s made $300 million off this scam that is now used to push every radical, destructive policy imaginable. The Left has successfully mobilized radicals from various groups into one great scam – the climate scam.

Al Gore: If we stop adding to the overburden of these greenhouse gas pollutants in the sky, if we reach what they call true net zero and stop adding to the heat trapping capacity up there, the temperatures will stop going up right away and if we stay at true net zero half of the… pic.twitter.com/yIIh4OiAFU — Camus (@newstart_2024) December 25, 2023

HOT AIR AL

In 2021, Gore said, “We are right now at a political tipping. The window for limiting the increased temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius is closing. But we have the solutions we need to solve this crisis.”

The former VP calls himself an environmentalist, but his degrees are in journalism and law.

“It’s time to say goodbye to coal, oil, and gas worldwide, and, in doing so, support the people and communities whose livelihoods have traditionally depended on these industries,” he added.

In 2018, the hyperbolic Al Gore described “flying or atmospheric rivers” as long streams of rain-bearing clouds that carry huge amounts of water vapor over long distances, ending as “heavy rain bombs” over a small, concentrated area. Gore said a city in California was recently hit by such weather, with the ‘river’ in the air having flown thousands of kilometers from an area in the Pacific Ocean.

Seriously, that’s what he said.

Al Gore goes on unhinged rant, claims we’re “boiling the oceans” and creating “rain bombs” and “sucking the moisture out of the land and creating the droughts and melting the ice and raising the sea level” pic.twitter.com/LKPzJHevBw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2023

The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change puts perspective on the Gore nutty predictions. The author accuses Gore of engaging in scientifically baseless “weather porn” for attempting to link every bad weather event to “global warming.”

Related