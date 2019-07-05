CNN Had to Report on the Trump Economy & Settle a Suit for $70 Million

CNN is having a really bad week. They had to report on the hot economy, settle a huge lawsuit, and their panelists made fools of themselves describing the President’s July 4 celebration.

This must be painful for the always wrong network, CNN.

First off, they had to admit the economy is booming.

Since @realDonaldTrump was elected: *6 MILLION jobs created

*500K new manufacturing jobs

*lowest unemployment since 1969

*workers coming off the sidelines

*wages rising Even CNN admits that Trump is “blowing away expectations!”pic.twitter.com/oIIfvXZmAl — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 5, 2019

$70 MILLION LAWSUIT

CNN also offered to settle an old lawsuit for $70 million while they shed viewers. They generally can’t reach a million viewers and compete, but not well, with the cartoon network and HG TV.

CNN has agreed to pay out more than $70 million to settle a massive, decade-and-a-half-old labor dispute with camera operators. The lawsuit started back in 2004. It includes over 200 camera operators, technicians and broadcast engineers who sued CNN when it laid them off and brought in nonunion in-house staff production. CNN, the socialist network, wouldn’t negotiate and now they have to lay off people.

It’s ironic how they preach socialism but do their best to cheat their employees.

They also still face a $250 million lawsuit for spreading fake news about the 16-year old Nicholas Sandmann.

THE TALKING HEADS ARE MAD

Newsbusters reporter Curtis Houck said he listened to the insane talking heads on CNN so we didn’t have to listen and picked out the worst ones. The only problem is I wouldn’t have listened to any of it, but after reading his tweet, I felt compelled to listen to this garbage.

You can read the dialogue at Newsbusters or listen to the gibberish below:

MSNBC predicted the outcome of the July 4 event and were wrong, wrong, wrong. They are as bad as CNN but they have the popular conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow who saves their butt.

Liberal Media’s False Doomsday Predictions for the Salute to America pic.twitter.com/LcjWKx5ulD — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 5, 2019