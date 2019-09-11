CNN & NY Times Honor 9/11! Some Planes & Right-Wingers Did Something

CNN and the NY Times have a strange way of honoring 9/11 victims.

CNN decided to honor 9/11 by complaining about right-wing terrorists. We mustn’t let “fear define us,” the host, John Avalon, says. It’s an alleged “reality check” for anyone who wants to complain about radical Islamic terrorists.

His data comes from New America, an organization that claims right-wing terrorists have killed more people than Islamic terrorists since 9/11. They left out the nearly 3,000 who died on 9/11. That’s convenient.

Their article reflects a difference of three people from 104 to 107 people, but it doesn’t include the victims of 9/11. It should also be noted that some of these victims were not by right-wingers but by left-wing nutcases.

The publication has some very far-left people on board. One of their ‘people’ is Jonathan Soros, George’s son. It’s a boring publication and couldn’t make a heck of a lot of money which means they are funded and we can guess by whom. It’s left-wing and claims to be a think tank for change.

CNN claims “right wing” terrorists are worse than the jihadists who attacked America on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/p3yaNwDbTD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 11, 2019

SOME PLANES DID SOMETHING

The NY Times only spoke of planes hitting the Twin Towers.

The @nytimes: Some Planes Did Something. #NeverForget means never forget WHO took aim and murdered almost 3,000 innocent Americans on 9/11. Also, #NeverForget the many Americans who have died since that day because jihadists flying those planes tried to destroy all of us. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4HsoV54uxX — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) September 11, 2019

After considerable backlash, they changed it to: “Eighteen years have passed since terrorists commandeered airplanes to take aim at the World Trade Center and bring them down.”

You would never know the attacks were by radical Islamic terrorists, but that was the goal.

What can you expect from CNN, the home of fake news, and the NY Times, the paper of record for ‘great revolutionary leaders’ like Mao Zedong?