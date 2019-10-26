CNN panel sees Ukraine scandals in Rudy’s butt-dialing

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani butt-dialed a reporter twice and left a message, NBC reported on Friday. A butt-dial is when someone inadvertently calls (someone) on a mobile phone in one’s rear pants pocket, as a result of pressure being accidentally applied to a button or buttons on the phone.

“Tomorrow, I’ve got to get you on Bahrain. You’ve got to call,” Giuliani tells an unidentified associate in an October 16 voicemail posted by NBC.

“The problem is we need some money,” Giuliani later adds when referencing a “Robert” who the unidentified associate said was in Turkey, pausing for several seconds before specifying, “We need a few hundred thousand.”

You can hear the call in the clip below. The panel discussing it afterward is very hard on Rudy. They suggested something sinister and inappropriate while conjecturing all over the place.

RUDY GIULIANI RESPONDS

Giuliani told CNN’s Dana Bash on Friday that the voicemail is “helpful because it shows that I don’t do anything dishonest,” saying it was completely unrelated to anything in Ukraine but declined to specify to what it was related.

“The $200,000 is for another project in another country,” Giuliani said. He called the project a “non-legal security matter” completely unrelated to anything related to Ukraine or Trump, but declined to specify what it was related to.

CNN SEES SOMETHING SINISTER OR UNETHICAL

If nothing is wrong or unethical, it’s just a funny case of dumb mistakes.

The CNN panel tried to tie the nothing calls to an alleged probe into Giuliani. Giuliani said it had nothing to do with the President but the host sounded and looked very skeptical, ending with ‘who knows.’ Then she tried to tie the Ukraine ‘scandal’ into him needing hundreds of thousands of dollars as per the call. Rudy said it is unrelated. The two things are not related in any evidentiary way, certainly.

Then a guest mocked Giuliani on ‘cybersecurity,’ because nothing is too petty. The guest said, “Sometimes when things sound bad, they are bad.” She then blathered about things “getting worse.” She thinks he can’t do business overseas since there is a “target on his back.:

So far, the only fact, we heard was Rudy butt-dialed an NBC reporter twice about money and it concerned overseas.

The host said “he’s making money and conducting deals. It sounds wrong, doesn’t it,” she asked the Republican, Rick Santorum who said “it’s okay” and he has to make a living.

The host looked skeptical and eventually went back to her first guest who said: “it doesn’t sound good.” Another panelist talked about ethics and wondered who is minding the store, also suggesting Rudy was involved in a pay-for-play situation.

It went on a bit longer but we wrote this out so you didn’t have to suffer through it. We suffered for you.

Yes, we think Rudy was a butthead for butt-dialing, but it is funny and everyone has done it at least once. Those smartphones have a mind of their own.

NOW THIS IS FUNNY

Now, this next clip is funny. Listen to Adam Schiff try to collude with Ukrainians or Russians or something to get Trump. He was pranked.

SHIFTY SCHIFF DUPED BY RUSSIAN PRANKSTERS! pic.twitter.com/CpIL0b5FLW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019