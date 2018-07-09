CNN Pushes Anti-Plastic Utensils and Straws Agenda with a Fake Photo

CNN posted a story on July 7th with the title, Seattle becomes the latest city to ban plastic straws and utensils. Being leftist propagandists, they were promoting the bans, only presenting the extremist viewpoint, including a quote from a spokesperson for Greenpeace.

They even copped a photo of pollution in England and pretended it was Kentucky. It’s not actually a fake photo but when they claimed it was Kentucky, it became fake.

Twitter user, ‘Truth Hurts‘, picked it up and posted it. CNN corrected the story after ‘Truth Hurts’ tweet traveled the Twittersphere.

Their statement, without explanation or apology, was: Correction: This article has been updated to remove a photo, which was incorrectly labeled as an image taken in Kentucky. The image was taken in Cliffe, Kent in England.

They get away with this poor excuse for journalism and they know they do so they keep doing it. Only a decade ago, they would have had to fire the reporter.

CNN isn’t only lying about President Trump. They lie to promote their extremist agenda. On July 9, CNN Money was promoting the banning of plastic straws and utensils and cocktail picks again. Eventually, the leftists will ban all plastic utensils and who knows what else because, for the left, it’s never enough.

This is on CNN’s agenda and who can believe a thing they say? To promote the far-left agenda, they will say anything. Goebbels would be proud.

CNN’S PROPAGANDA

Could someone with a higher follower count get this story out? I caught #FakeNews CNN claiming a photo of pollution in the UK is a photo of an estuary in Kentucky. Here is their story: https://t.co/vFSKwO1Twu Compare their “Kentucky” pic to this pic from the UK: pic.twitter.com/rO6bIw1wyy — TruthHurts (@tru768) July 7, 2018

The photo is actually of the UK’s Thames from this article:https://t.co/2VGmDYpkp3 — TruthHurts (@tru768) July 7, 2018