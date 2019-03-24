CNN Reports the President Is Completely Vindicated on Collusion

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Sunday that President Trump has been vindicated on “the issue of collusion” after Attorney General William Barr said in a letter to Congress that special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to interfere with the 2016 election, The Hill reported.

CNN SAYS HE’S EXONERATED

“Certainly the most important thing is the total vindication of the president and his staff on the issue of collusion. There’s just no way around that,” Toobin said on CNN.

“That was the heart of this investigation and Director Mueller and his team did not conclude directly or indirectly that the Trump campaign helped Russia,” he continued.

A stunned Katy Tur agreed that it vindicates the President.

CNN’S FRONT PAGE

The front page of CNN says Mueller did not make a decision about obstruction [which is based on nonsense]. The Sentinel believes that Hillary’s smashing and Bleach Bitting of her documents is more serious obstruction than Trump firing Comey or making an off-handed remark to Lester Holt during an interview.

The FBI should look at the immunity given to all of Hillary’s key staff. And what about the fact that she made one her lawyer so she could claim attorney privilege and not answer any questions?

Mueller was simply covering his butt, trying to say his $30 million probe was worth it all. He nabbed some Russian trolls who will never come to the United States. And he got some frightened campaign workers to commit process crimes while he bullied them.

The title is clear. Trump did not collude.

ERIC TRUMP RESPONDS

CNN reporter Jim Acosta tweeted, “Per Barr letter, Mueller report ‘leaves unresolved what the Special Counsel views as “difficult issues” of law and fact concerning whether the President’s actions and intent could be viewed as obstruction.’”

Eric Trump tweeted: Sad to see that you are upset by the fact that #POTUS and the Trump Campaign did NOT collude with Russia, despite the hoax @CNN has exploited for two years. What part of “No American conspired or worked with Russia to influence the 2016 campaign” is unclear? #CNNSucks

He also tweeted: How about a simple apology from the #MSM for the hell everyone has been put through for the past two + years? @CNN @MSNBC @NBCNews @ABC

Chris Christie called it a complete home run.

“This is a complete home run for the President,” Christie, a former Trump campaign surrogate and former federal prosecutor, said on ABC, adding, “there should be no more talk of Russia.”

TRUMP RESPONDS

Trump told reporters, “It was just announced, there was no collusion with Russia, the most ridiculous thing I ever heard.”

“Hopefully, someone’s going to be looking at the other side,” Trump tweeted.

That is too much to expect. They won’t do it.

Trump also tweeted about the reports of no collusion Sunday, writing: “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”