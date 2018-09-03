CNN Says John McCain’s Funeral Was a Call to Arms

CNN senior political analyst Ronald Brownstein admitted the McCain funeral was a call to arms. He said he was struck by the tone of the funeral. It was more call to arms than a eulogy.
It’s amazing how CNN can say there’s no civility in this clip given how uncivil they are.
CNN senior political analyst Ronald Brownstein: John McCain’s funeral was a “call to arms” against President Donald Trump.pic.twitter.com/tmUk4vuuE8
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 1, 2018
John McCain appeared to be a bitter, angry man when he died.
We are grateful for his service but that was decades ago. He apparently believed he was doing the right thing but the end result is he helped tear the country apart, even in death, not only over Donald Trump. He insulted Ted Cruz, called him a wacko bird. McCain never had a kind word for Rand Paul. On the other hand, he heaped praise on a number of Democrats and was more in sync with them.
In fact, the senator didn’t like conservatives. He promised all kinds of conservative measures if he were re-elected such as voting against Obamacare. He later admitted he had no intention of doing that. That’s dishonest.
Throughout his history, he played fast and loose with facts, never aligned himself with conservatives except for when he was going through an election cycle then would proclaim a conservative message.
His only reason for being in the gop was to destroy the gop by making it less conservative. Unfortunately, looking at members in Congress, I would say he was successful. In that regard, he was nothing but a traitor. If not to our nation, at least the Republican Party.
Rank bitterness, which has infected comedy, making much of it unfunny to many in our country, has now been spread to funerals.
McCain’s funeral was nothing more than a dog and pony show