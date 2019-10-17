CNN Supervisor Hopes Donald Trump Dies Soon

The far-left activist network, CNN, has been subject to the daily bombardment of shocking videos exposing their deep bias against the President and his supporters by Project Veritas. They are yet to be recognized by the media.

The clip today has a field production supervisor wishing the President dead.

These Democrats are literally going insane. Their quest for ultimate and complete power has been temporarily stymied and it’s driving them over the edge.

CNN MANAGER WISHES THE PRESIDENT WILL DIE SOON

A CNN manager wishes the President will die soon.

“This is a story that’s not going to go away,” field production supervisor Gerald Sisnette says at the start of a short clip shared on Twitter this Thursday by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.

“The Ukraine thing or just Trump in general?” one of Project Veritas’s undercover agents replies.

“Trump, in general. The only way this will go away is when he dies. Hopefully soon,” Sisnette says as the clip concludes.

WOW NEW FROM @Project_Veritas:

CNN Field Production Supervisor Gerald Sisnette on Trump: “The Only Way This Will Go Away is When He Dies. Hopefully Soon.” Unreal.#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/hNbPBIKUgn — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2019