CNN top correspondent said Trump sounds like ISIS

The President announced the death of the reportedly cowardly Bakr al-Baghdadi last night at the hands of the U.S. military — The Army Rangers, Delta Force, and others. Nick Paton Walsh, CNN’s Senior International Correspondent, didn’t like the speech. He compared the President’s speech to something ISIS would say.

Walsh said, “There were lots of moments during Donald Trump’s speech which jarred to some degree. It is extraordinary how the communications were managed. It was a long trail ahead of him actually releasing details, explicit details, some of it which sort of echoed frankly the crudeness you would often expect to hear from ISIS about the whimpering, screaming Baghdadi penned down in a sealed tunnel killing himself and his three children. It was sort of disturbing to hear to some degree.”

Why isn’t he talking about the slaughter and mayhem caused by ISIS that was short-circuited last night?

We don’t think his outrageous comparison will fly with Main Street. This is how people in the real world speak.

Those of us who are non-elites want the word out when a vicious terrorist is a whimpering coward. Many of us believe we should not back down to these people. They are not decent, they are not religious, and their cause is evil.

In any case, Walsh is taking that out of the context of the entire speech.

He is referencing this paragraph from the President: “He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming,” Trump said. “The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, panic, and dread – terrified of the American Forces bearing down,” and he died “like a dog.”

The hatred coming from people like Mr. Walsh — on what should be a very good day for the USA and the rest of the world — is stunning.

