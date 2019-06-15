CNN Will Tell You What to Say to Combat Conservative Soviets

Leftist media has manipulation and propaganda down to a science. It is especially helpful in promoting the two-tiered justice system Democrats have in place. Their latest gambit is that you cannot compare President Trump’s statements and actions to Democrats who have done the exact same thing or worse.

Camerota even had the talking point she wants her acolytes to use to combat “Soviet” tactics of Conservatives.

Everything, literally everything, they say in the clip below is a lie.

ANYTHING HILLARY IS A TALKING POINT

“One of the things on the right, the talking point you hear over and over again on Fox and you hear from the President’s surrogates, Hillary Clinton did it,” far-left CNN host Alisyn Camerota said Friday.

The one Camerota wants to immediately shut down is the comparison to Hillary and her paying for an ex-British spy to get opposition research from Kremlin spies on Donald Trump. What Democrats actually did is far worse than anything the President said.

“They hired Christopher Steele. I find this one to be mind scrambling. One — one went this way where a campaign or the DNC has a vetted source that they reach out to, another came in this way from a foreign adversary into the Trump Tower with who knows what agenda, unvetted…,” she ranted, adding how they are “bringing in all sorts of bogus information about it.”

The propaganda technique she is using includes card stacking, snob appeal, lies by omission, fallacious reasoning, and giving the viewer only two choices.

IF YOU COMPARE WITH HILLARY, YOU’RE A SOVIET

CNN’s senior political analyst John Avlon told the panel there was “no comparison” between the Steele dossier and working with a “hostile foreign government.” [Actually, they all knew Steele worked with a hostile foreign power and Trump mentioned Norway to George Stephanopoulos, not Russia.]

He assumes facts that are not in evidence and takes off from there.

“You’ve got to remember that this isn’t about the Russian Trump Tower meeting. This is about the top line conclusions of the Mueller report that the Russians wanted to influence the election on Donald Trump’s behalf and the campaign expected to benefit from that and it was disseminated stolen information which was disseminated through Wikileaks,” he said.

“There is no comparison between what Christopher Steele did for Fusion GPS and with a hostile foreign government,” Avlon added. “Of course. It’s ironically an old Soviet technique called whataboutism. It’s about distracting, deflecting and making it about something irrelevant.”

Avlon is giving you two choices, believe as he believes or you’re like a Soviet.

This is all so ironic. It’s the Democrats [Socialists] who have always loved the Russian communism. They are natural allies.

CAMEROTA WILL TELL YOU WHAT TO SAY

Camerota has a very inflated idea of who she is and thinks she is the one to tell Americans how to deal with the alleged ‘talking point.’ Never mind that it’s not a talking point.

“I understand you have no time for it, but I think it’s our job also to give people, the viewers, ways to shut it down if they are intrigued by that argument because they make it so often,” she said.

“Christopher Steele is not a country,” Berman spouted. “Check the map. He is not a freaking country and Russia is.”

Congratulations CNN, you are pure propaganda at this point.