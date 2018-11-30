CNN’s Anti-Semitic Icon Marc Lamont Hill — GONE!

Anti-Semitic very far left Marc Lamont Hill was fired after his speech at the U.N. International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People calling for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea”. That’s a reference to destroying Israel and it’s the terrorists’ rallying cry. He also called for BDS, a boycott of Israeli goods, a movement started by terrorists and he advocated for violence.
CNN had enough.
“Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” the network announced Thursday.
The Anti-Defamation League and the National Council of Young Israel both condemned his comments, Hill defended his stance with a slew of tweets, claiming the harmlessness of the expression he used and denying he promoted violence.
In a tirade of tweets, he claimed he didn’t say what he said and ignored his anti-Semitic viewpoints. When you combine what he said with his affection for Louis Farrakhan, it’s hard to feel sorry for him.
These are a few of his tweets but there are many:
This is silly. And inaccurate. “River to the sea” is a phrase that precedes Hamas by more than 50 years. It also has a variety of meanings. In my remarks, which you clearly didn’t hear, I was talking about full citizenship rights IN Israel and a redrawing of the pre-1967 borders. https://t.co/6jFN22mTcq
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 28, 2018
In my speech, I talked about the need to return to the pre-1967 borders, to give full rights to Palestinian citizens of Israel, and to allow right of return. No part of this is a call to destroy Israel. It’s absurd on its face.
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018
Unfortunately, we are in a moment where any critique of the Israeli government is called anti-Semitic. Any call for Palestinian freedom is seen as an attempt to diminish Israel freedom. This does not have to be, nor should it be, the case.
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018
On Facebook, Hill wrote:
“Today, I spoke at the United Nations, as a representative of civil society, for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. It was truly an honor.
I ruffled a few feathers, as I offered a thorough critique of Israeli policy and practice, American complicity (both current and pre-Trump), respectability politics, and state violence across the Middle East and US.
Beyond critique, I also offered a vision of transnational political solidarity, courageous action, and radical hope.”
Hill had to know what that expression refers to but that’s an opinion. Listen to the speech for yourself.
Amen, for once CNN did the right thing.
Now let’s see if he’s removed from Twitter