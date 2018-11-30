CNN’s Anti-Semitic Icon Marc Lamont Hill — GONE!

Anti-Semitic very far left Marc Lamont Hill was fired after his speech at the U.N. International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People calling for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea”. That’s a reference to destroying Israel and it’s the terrorists’ rallying cry. He also called for BDS, a boycott of Israeli goods, a movement started by terrorists and he advocated for violence.

CNN had enough.

“Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” the network announced Thursday.

The Anti-Defamation League and the National Council of Young Israel both condemned his comments, Hill defended his stance with a slew of tweets, claiming the harmlessness of the expression he used and denying he promoted violence.

In a tirade of tweets, he claimed he didn’t say what he said and ignored his anti-Semitic viewpoints. When you combine what he said with his affection for Louis Farrakhan, it’s hard to feel sorry for him.

These are a few of his tweets but there are many:

This is silly. And inaccurate. “River to the sea” is a phrase that precedes Hamas by more than 50 years. It also has a variety of meanings. In my remarks, which you clearly didn’t hear, I was talking about full citizenship rights IN Israel and a redrawing of the pre-1967 borders. https://t.co/6jFN22mTcq — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 28, 2018

In my speech, I talked about the need to return to the pre-1967 borders, to give full rights to Palestinian citizens of Israel, and to allow right of return. No part of this is a call to destroy Israel. It’s absurd on its face. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

Unfortunately, we are in a moment where any critique of the Israeli government is called anti-Semitic. Any call for Palestinian freedom is seen as an attempt to diminish Israel freedom. This does not have to be, nor should it be, the case. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

On Facebook, Hill wrote:

“Today, I spoke at the United Nations, as a representative of civil society, for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. It was truly an honor.

I ruffled a few feathers, as I offered a thorough critique of Israeli policy and practice, American complicity (both current and pre-Trump), respectability politics, and state violence across the Middle East and US.

Beyond critique, I also offered a vision of transnational political solidarity, courageous action, and radical hope.”

Hill had to know what that expression refers to but that’s an opinion. Listen to the speech for yourself.