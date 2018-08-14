CNN’s Chris Cuomo Stands Up for Antifa for “Fighting Hate”

On Monday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo actually argued on behalf of Antifa, stating that they were “fighting hate” and therefore they “are on the side of right,” RealClearPolitics reported.

Cuomo even said that “all punches are not equal morally” although they might be equal “in the “eyes of the law.”

This is how the left thinks and it’s why they see no harm in violent Antifa but want to destroy 25 alleged racists. Antifa also goes after anyone on the right, not just extremists, and has said they oppose classical liberals too. If anyone hates, it’s Antifa.

We’d like to know what drugs Cuomo is on.

“People who show up to fight against bigots are not to be judged the same as the bigots, even if they do resort to the same petty violence,” Cuomo said.

“Fighting against hate matters,” he added.

“I argue to you tonight, all punches are not equal morally,” he said. “In the eyes of the law, yes. But in the eyes of good and evil, here’s the argument: if you’re a punk that comes to start trouble in a mask and hurt people, you’re not about any virtuous cause. You’re just somebody who’s going to be held to the standard of doing something wrong.”

“But when someone comes to call out bigots and it gets hot, even physical, are they equally wrong as the bigot they are fighting? I argue, no. Fighting against hate matters,” Cuomo concluded.

Cuomo was also upset that the President said there was violence on both sides last year in Charlottesville, which is the truth. Now we know why they were so angry. Violent Anarchist-Communists and violent Marxist Black Lives Matter are on the side of right, according to him.

IN THIS CLIP, CUOMO CALLS COMMUNISM UPLIFTING