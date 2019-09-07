Fake News will NOT SURRENDER! CNN’s Cuomo Compares Sharpiegate to 1984

We ignored the brouhaha by an enraged media this week as they railed against the President for saying Alabama might get hit by Hurricane Dorian. While they didn’t admit it during the days-long hysteria, there were paths coming up through the Gulf.

We can ignore the hot news story no longer. That’s how serious Sharpiegate has become. The President drew a semicircle around Alabama and all hell broke loose on the fake media, which is almost all of the media. And Chris Cuomo is hot on the case and thinks NOAA is lying.

The President did the unforgivable. He used a Sharpie on a map, partially outlining Alabama and the furor grew. This was now a crime, the left asserted, except you can’t indict the sitting President, the left concurred with sadness.

We can’t help but wonder if House Judiciary Chair, desperate Jerry Nadler won’t subpoena all those involved in Sharpiegate.

If a visitor from another planet in a distant galaxy came to earth and heard about Sharpiegate, he’d surely call us primitives, pre-Neanderthals. He would also join the Republican Party.

The President is partially the reason Sharpiegate continued since he kept tweeting about it, but that’s what he does and, with every tweet, the media looked more assinine.

It’s been great advertising for Sharpie though.

NOAA BACKS THE PRESIDENT

NOAA, the National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration came out and backed the President on Friday.

The Friday NOAA statement included a link to a series of advisory graphics that clearly showed a progression of potential hurricane and tropical storm paths issued as the storm approached the U.S.

The statement read:



“The Birmingham National Weather Service’s Sunday morning tweet spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time.” “From Wednesday, August 28, through Monday, September 2, the information provided by NOAA and the National Hurricane Center to President Trump and the wider public demonstrated that tropical-storm-force winds from Hurricane Dorian could impact Alabama,” the statement read. “This is clearly demonstrated in Hurricane Advisories #15 through #41, which can be viewed on the center’s website “The Birmingham National Weather Service’s Sunday morning tweet spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time.”

CNN STICKS WITH SHARPIEGATE, NOAA’S LYING The fake news media will not surrender! CNN’s far-left host Chris Cuomo fought gallantly with Republican Party operative Niger Innis to save the fake news story. From the beginning of the discussion, Cuomo asked Innis, “Why is the president making people in positions of power echo his error?” He thinks NOAA lied. After that, Cuomo closed the show by comparing the President’s Sharpiegate to Orwell’s 1984, and you can watch that craptastic blather on this link. I wasn’t sure before about Chris Cuomo’s cognitive abilities before this and considered insanity, but, now we can say definitively that, like his brother, he is an idiot. CBS WINS News in NY is sticking with the fake story this morning as are many in the media. A REAR ADMIRAL BACKED THE PRESIDENT WITH MAPS On Thursday, Coast Guard Rear Adm. Peter J. Brown issued a statement confirming that he’d briefed the president “multiple times concerning the position, forecast, risks, and federal government preparations for and response to Hurricane Dorian.” And in briefing the president, Brown had shared maps with him that showed Alabama as a possible target of the storm. “The President’s comments were based on that morning’s Hurricane Dorian briefing, which included the possibility of tropical storm force winds in southeastern Alabama,” he said. “In fact, from the evening of Tuesday, August 27, until the morning of Monday, September 2, forecasts from the National Hurricane Center showed the possibility of tropical storm force winds hitting parts of Alabama.” According to fake news CNN, the President repeated the concerns about Alabama on the 3rd and the forecast had changed on the 2nd. That is a CRIME! The President wasn’t updated in time for his report apparently. There can be no sinister motive here. ALABAMA DISAPPEARED FOR CNN

CNN was so committed to their narrative that they made Alabama disappear completely.