CNN’s Fake News Guy Jim Acosta Says the USA is “Nasty” & “Vicious”

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta referred to the United States under President Donald Trump as a “vicious, nasty country” in a recent public appearance. He said we’re “tearing this country apart.” By ‘we’re,’ he means Republicans.

During a speech at the Hill Center in Washington, D.C. last week, Bill Press interviewed Acosta about his role in the media during the Trump era and Acosta’s new book, “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.” That’s when he made his comments about our country.

Acosta said he doesn’t hear people saying they want to leave this country a better place for their children. Maybe it’s because he hangs around with people of like mind.

The angry, biased reporter lied again, claiming Trump called all immigrants “rapists and murderers.” He has no understanding of his and his leftist’s friends contribution to tearing this country apart.

He might as well go out and burn the flag because he prefers the socialism the Democrat Party is shoving down our throats in lieu of liberty.

The press has taken sides in the socialism vs. liberty debate and they have come down on the side of tyrants. In that, they are the enemy of the people.

Where was he when Barack Obama was spying on the AP and reporter James Rosen or putting reporters in prison?

Who is he to call of us nasty when he himself is one of the nastiest and most abusive reporters out there (and that is saying something)? The left outdoes the right every time when it comes to vicious, just consider the Justice Kavanaugh situation.

Watch the Daily Caller clip: