CNN’s new hire might be indicted before he gets to become a talking head

CNN recently hired corrupt former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a perjurer, and a leaker, to analyze the politics of the day. He might not be as available as they hoped. It seems the Federal prosecutors are in the final stages of deciding whether or not to indict him for perjury.

If he doesn’t get indicted, it will be additional proof of a two-tiered justice system.

DOJ Inspector General Mike Horowitz found that McCabe lied to federal investigators four times. He criminally referred him to the U.S. Attorneys office for prosecution over a year ago. It has been slow-walked.

Earlier this month, McCabe sued earlier this month filed a lawsuit challenging his removal that alleged Sessions and others at the Justice Department were improperly pressured by Trump to fire McCabe.

One prosecutor quit the case and has expressed frustration with how it was being managed, according to a person familiar with her departure, and a key witness provided testimony to the grand jury that could hurt the government’s case, according to the NYT.

The New York Times reported:

Federal prosecutors in Washington appear to be in the final stages of deciding whether to indict Andrew G. McCabe, the former deputy F.B.I. director and a frequent target of President Trump, on charges of lying to federal agents, according to interviews with people familiar with recent developments in the investigation.

In two meetings last week, Mr. McCabe’s lawyers met with the deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen, who is expected to be involved in the decision about whether to prosecute, and for more than an hour with the United States attorney for the District of Columbia, Jessie K. Liu, according to a person familiar with the meetings. The person would not detail the discussions, but defense lawyers typically meet with top law enforcement officials to try to persuade them not to indict their client if they failed to get line prosecutors to drop the case.

The delays were an absolute disgrace which riled up at least two agents and which doesn’t bode well for justice in this case:

But what should have been a seemingly straightforward case with a limited number of witnesses and facts has dragged out amid internal deliberations. It has been under investigation for so long that the term expired for the grand jury hearing evidence. One of the lead prosecutors, Kamil Shields, was unhappy with the lengthy decision-making process and has since left the Justice Department for private practice. Ms. Shields declined to comment.

Another prosecutor, David Kent, also left the case recently. It is not clear why he departed but it would be an unusual move if prosecutors were indeed planning to charge Mr. McCabe.

Andrew McCabe is part of the attempted coup against the President.